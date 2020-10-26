Harry Kane once again turned creator for Heung-min Son as the South Korean ensured Tottenham kept up their 100 per cent record on the road this season with a 1-0 success at Burnley.

With the visitors struggling to break the stubborn hosts down, Kane had to head off his own line to keep Spurs in the contest midway through the second half.

However, another header from Kane took his Premier League assists tally to eight already as he flicked on for Son to score the winner in the 76th minute.

Burnley could not manage a response as they slipped to another defeat to sit winless in the bottom three, while another win away from home sees Spurs go fifth.

Tottenham's Heung-min Son shields the ball against Burnley Image credit: Getty Images

Gareth Bale was forced to wait for his first start as he was again left on the bench by Jose Mourinho, and in the Welshman’s absence, Spurs laboured in the opening 45 minutes.

While the hosts tested Hugo Lloris on several occasions and had a goal ruled out for offside, Spurs finished the first half without having had a single shot on target.

Burnley pressed, sensing they could catch Spurs cold, and only Kane’s intervention to prevent James Tarkowski’s header from going in stopped them edging in front.

It was clear one goal would be enough to win it, and that tried and tested route of Son and Kane pounced once more to ensure last weekend’s crazy draw with West Ham is firmly forgotten.

TALKING POINT - The PL's best strike duo?

Remarkably, Tottenham pair Harry Kane and Heung-min Son have combined for 29 Premier League goals, with only Didier Drogba and Frank Lampard managing more.

It is Kane who has turned provider for Son on seven occasions already this season, and it is no fluke.

Kane is picking up much deeper positions in the Spurs system, and showing there is much more to his game than goals. Son offers himself as that willing runner, and the skipper's boundless ability is coming to the fore, in unexpected ways.

MAN OF THE MATCH - Harry Kane

One man settled this clash, at both ends. Kane's clearance off the line was just as crucial as his assist, and in a match of poor all-round quality, the England captain stood out.

PLAYER RATINGS

Burnley: Pope 6, Lowton 6, Long 6, Tarkowski 7, Taylor 7, Gudmundsson 6, Brownhill 6, Westwood 7, McNeil 5, Barnes 6, Wood 6... Subs: Rodriguez 6, Vydra N/A.

Tottenham: Lloris 7, Doherty 6, Alderweireld 7, Dier 7, Davies 6, Sissoko 6, Hojbjerg 6, Ndombele 4, Lucas 4, Son 6, Kane 7... Subs: Lo Celso 6, Lamela 6.

KEY MOMENTS

22’ - NO GOAL! Great take down and finish from Barnes, but he, and several of his team-mates are well offside.

38’ - SAVE! First real save of the match from Lloris, as he gets down well to keep out Westwood's fizzing effort. It has taken until the 38th minute for us to see a shot on target here.

71’ - OFF THE LINE! Lofted corner to the back post picks out Tarkowski, who climbs highest, the header beats Lloris, but Kane, of all people, is on the line to head clear!

75’ - WHAT A TACKLE! Super, super defending from Kevin Long to make a goal-saving tackle on Son, who latched onto Ndombele's throughpass and looked odds-on to score.

77’ - GGGGGOOOOOOAAAALLLLLL!!! Burnley 0-1 Tottenham. Son arrives at the back post to head Spurs in front. A goal at last! Nick Pope has had very little to do, but in the blink of an eye, Kane flicks a corner onto the head of Son, who guides the header home. That trusted double act works its magic again!

KEY STATS

Burnley have won just one of their last 24 Premier League home games against the “big six” sides (D4 L19), a 2-1 victory against Tottenham in February 2019.

Tottenham have recorded clean sheets in successive games in all competitions after failing to record a shutout in 10 games stretching back to last season.

In his entire managerial career, against no other side has José Mourinho faced more often without losing than Burnley (10 – W6 D4), winning five of his six away matches against the Clarets (D1).

Tottenham have lost just one of their last 12 Premier League games played on Monday (W9 D2), going down 0-1 against Man City in October 2018.

Tottenham’s Harry Kane has been directly involved in 13 goals this season, the most ever recorded by a player in his team's first six Premier League games of a season (5 goals, 8 assists).

