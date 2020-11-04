Sergio Reguilon says that Gareth Bale seems happier at Tottenham than he was at Real Madrid - not least because Spurs are happy to indulge his love of golf.

The Welshman and Reguilon both arrived in north London from the Spanish capital, with Bale having fallen heavily out of favour at the Santiago Bernabeu last season.

Premier League Mourinho on Bale goal: 'I'm going to look at the Real Madrid websites' YESTERDAY AT 13:22

He had angered the club's fans with his love of golf and even held up a sign after representing his country, saying 'Wales. Golf. Madrid. In that order'.

"He's very happy and I see him differently," Reguilon told El Larguero.

"The language and communication are everything to him. His Spanish is good, well, it's like my English. He seems happier with the habits here.

"What did surprise me is that they've created golf holes for him at the training centre. They are only short holes but I couldn't believe it. He didn't do badly at Real Madrid and I've no idea if he'll go back."

Reguilon, who spent last season on loan at Sevilla, also said he is delighted to be working with Jose Mourinho.

"Very good, great, I like this type of intense head coach. As is the case with all managers, he gets annoyed when we don't win but he's really close to the players."

Finally, the Spaniard claimed that he is adapting well to his new surroundings and says he enjoys a good relationship with star forward Son Heung-min and fellow new arrival Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg.

"It gets dark at 5pm and despite it being a different league, I tend to adapt well to new situations.

"Wherever I have to perform, I'll do so, whether that be in Spain or anywhere else. I get on very well with my new team-mates and Son and Hojbjerg are good guys."

Football Mourinho aims swipe at Real Madrid after Bale winner 02/11/2020 AT 08:13