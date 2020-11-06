Jurgen Klopp says that people criticising Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino are beyond help as calls grow for Diogo Jota to play more regularly up front.

The Brazilian has been somewhat goal-shy this term, netting just once in all competitions, while the summer signing from Wolves has been in fine form, finding the target seven times.

There has been increasing pressure from the fan base to drop the former Hoffenheim man and play Jota more often but Klopp has launched an impassioned defence of his No 9.

"In so many games he was the difference maker without scoring and [also the difference maker when] scoring in other games," Klopp said.

"I would feel embarrassed if I have to mention the qualities of Firmino. I can’t help these people, sorry. If they don’t see it, I can’t help them. That is how it is.

People who are with us, I don’t have to say one word on how important he is. People who are not with us, I don’t care what they say about him.

Despite backing Firmino to the hilt, Klopp is also delighted with Jota's impact since he arrived at Anfield for a fee that could reportedly rise to £45 million.

"Really happy about the impact he has had so far," he continued.

It is very good for us that Jota has settled that quick, he gains confidence that little bit quicker.

"Not scoring wouldn’t have made him less good a player but I love the way he did it, the way he contributed early is very good."

Liverpool are preparing for a clash against title rivals Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday.

