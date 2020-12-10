Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho has said he is finding it hard to keep all his first team players happy after a 2-0 win over Antwerp in the Europa League.

Spurs beat Royal Antwerp 2-0 to seal top spot in their group but Dele Alli was not one of the five substitutes used and midfielder Harry Winks, making a rare start, walked straight down the tunnel when he came off for Tanguy Ndombele in the second half.

Alli has been linked with a move to Paris Saint-Germain in January, most likely on a loan deal, and Winks is also reportedly keen to leave in order to keep his place in Gareth Southgate's squad.

"How can I keep them all happy? I don't think they're all happy at all, that's the nature of football, I can no make miracles," Mourinho told BT Sport after the game.

"I told the players if they're not subbed on just go for a hot shower," the Portuguese said in reference to Winks's departure.

"I told every player that left the pitch to go because when the weather is cold I prefer they go to the dressing room and have a shower," Mourinho later clarified.

"Winks decided to go and I am happy with that because I am the one that told him to do it."

Spurs will face Crystal Palace on on Sunday in the Premier League as they look to retain their place at the top of the table.

However, Alli has been a peripheral player this campaign, making only two appearances in the league with his only start in the first game of the season against Everton, and the 24-year-old looked a frustrated figure on a chilly evening in north London.

"Let's not run away from reality. A player on the bench who realises all five subs have been used of course is not a happy player and I would not expect him to be happy," Mourinho admitted.

