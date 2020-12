Football

'I got goosebumps' - Jurgen Klopp on return of fans to Anfield for Premier League match with Wolves

Reaction from Jurgen Klopp at Anfield on Sunday after his Liverpool side beat Wolverhampton Wanderers 4-0 in the English Premier League. 2000 fans were allowed into the Stadium to watch the game and Klopp described it as "a proper goosebumps moment" as he and his players were welcomed onto the pitch before the game.

