'I'm not in that state of mind' - Mikel Arteta dismisses suggestions he will quit

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta stressed on Monday that quitting the club has not crossed his mind, despite overseeing the club's worst start to a season in 46 years. The Gunners 2-1 defeat at Everton in the Premier League on Saturday extended their winless run to seven league games.

