Chelsea forward Timo Werner says he has never experienced a goal drought like the one he has struggled with this season.

The Germany international has returned a tally of 10 goals for his club in all competitions since joining RB Leipzig last summer. In comparison, that represents a lean spell for Werner, who found the net 35 times for club and country in the previous campaign.

He is likely to feature for Thomas Tuchel’s side in Thursday’s Premier League game with Liverpool, but has not scored in three matches and only has two goals in his last 23 matches for Chelsea.

"It was tough for me because I want to help the team," Werner told BBC’s Football Focus.

I want to score, it's in my nature, I am a striker. I never had it in my career before.

"You can always learn more from the bad situations. I learned to trust in myself, to give everything on the pitch, not only think about goals and fight for the team.

"Now I hope this period is gone and I score a few more goals until the end of the season."

Werner hopes his start to life in England is solely down to teething problems and adapting to a new league, and he expects to be more prolific in front of goal next season.

"A lot of good strikers come to the Premier League and take one year to settle down and adapt," he said.

I think my form is going up and getting better and better. Maybe this year is not the year of goal scoring for Timo but at the end I will reflect on the season.

"I have learned a lot. I know exactly the teams we play against, how they play."

