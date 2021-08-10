David De Gea has reaffirmed his commitment to Manchester United, saying he has years ahead of him at the club.

The Spain international is celebrating 10 years at United, but he is no longer the undisputed number one at the club as Dean Henderson is a rival for a starting berth.

There has been speculation that United could move De Gea on, but the 30-year-old goalkeeper has no intention of leaving Old Trafford.

“It’s been a lot of years at the club and a great source of pride for me to have been able to play for a club like Manchester United for so many seasons now,” De Gea told the club's official website.

“But you have to live in the present, I think I still have a lot of years ahead of me at the club. I’m excited about that, feeling strong and I’m very keen to do well.

I feel great in myself, high in confidence and I think it should be - and has to be - an important season for all of us.

De Gea returned to action for United in their friendly with Everton, keeping a clean sheet in the 4-0 win.

He is almost certain to be in the starting XI for the opening Premier League game of the season against Leeds United on Saturday, as Henderson is not fully fit.

Henderson was struck down by coronavirus and has not featured for United in pre-season, meaning De Gea has the chance to cement his place in the side.

