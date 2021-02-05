Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has hit back at his Liverpool counterpart Jurgen Klopp, and said he will confront him over his claim that Manchester City benefited from a two-week Covid break.

An outbreak of coronavirus in the City camp prompted the postponement of their game at Everton on December 28, which meant City did not play a game between their win over Newcastle on Boxing Day and victory against Chelsea on January 3.

Klopp raised eyebrows when he referenced this in his press conference, as he said: "We haven't had a break. I think City had a two-week break for Covid reasons. It's really tough. It's a tough season for many teams."

Guardiola was asked about Klopp’s comments, and appeared irked that a fellow manager had made a statement that was not factually correct as City were out of action for eight days.

"He made a mistake, it was two months off, or three months, no four, four months we had off,” Guardiola said in reference to the stoppage of football last season due to coronavirus.

Speaking about the postponement of the Everton game and the gap in City’s schedule, Guardiola said: "Jurgen has to see the calendar again. We had Covid, we had one week, we played with 14 players at Stamford Bridge.

When I see Jurgen, I will ask him how long we had off. I didn't expect it from him. He knows it's not true.

"I thought Jurgen was not that kind of manager but maybe it was a misunderstanding from him."

City face Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday and a win would take them 10 points clear of the defending champions.

"We have not had exceptional results there, but we made good performances," Guardiola said. "We go to try to win the game, not to draw, knowing their quality and the team they have. No more than that."

