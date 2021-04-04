David de Gea’s Manchester United career is not over, with manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer insisting he has two number one goalkeepers in the Spaniard and Dean Henderson.

De Gea has been the undisputed number one at Old Trafford for a decade, but the emergence of Henderson has put pressure on the Spain international.

The 30-year-old has not featured for United in over a month, as he was given permission to return to Spain for the birth of his child.

He returned to Manchester following the international break, but Henderson retained his place in the side for the 2-1 win over Brighton

De Gea’s future has been the subject of speculation, but Solskjaer has insisted the Spaniard will play for the club again.

"I've got two great keepers, two numbers ones,” Solskjaer told the BBC . “David de Gea spent a while back home and then he had internationals so he hadn't played for about a month.

“He'll definitely play football for us again."

Following the win over Brighton, the Red Devils can now turn their attentions to a clash with Granada in the quarter finals of the Europa League on Thursday.

Marcus Rashford, who scored United’s equaliser on Sunday, is a doubt after exiting the game against Brighton on 72 minutes due to injury.

“It is one of them again,” Solskjaer said of Rashford. “You have your fingers crossed and you hope he is going to recover from it. But he had to come off.”

