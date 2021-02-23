Under-pressure Tottenham head coach Jose Mourinho believes he'll be remembered fondly when history looks back at his time in charge of the club.

With reports circulating that Spurs could be looking at RB Leipzig’s Julian Nagelsmann as a potential replacement, the former Chelsea, Real Madrid and Inter Milan boss insists he is more motivated than ever to turn their poor form around.

Premier League Spurs eye Nagelsmann if Mourinho cannot reverse slump – Paper Round 16 HOURS AGO

The north London club have lost five out of their last six Premier League matches to fall nine points off the top four, having led the division as recently as mid-December.

In a long news conference to look ahead to his side’s Europa League last-32 second leg with Wolfsberger (which Spurs lead 4-1 from the first leg), Mourinho set about a defence of the job he is doing, and his history in the game.

'No, not at all' - Mourinho insists he is not questioning his methods

"I want to know which coach has always had blue sky and never cloudy or a bit dark," he said.

"Perhaps only a coach who is always at a dominant club in a league. It shows how beautiful my career has been. Does it make me depressed? No. It's a challenge. I work for the club, the players and the supporters.

I always feel I have to give them so much. It hurts me and it's a great challenge for me and I believe I can give it. I give it everywhere I've been and I'm more motivated than ever.

Mourinho believes he has the backing of his players and that everyone is pulling the same direction to get back on track.

I never felt what normally coaches felt when the results are bad, they are lonely men. That's what we normally are. I never felt that in this building. I feel not only respected but supported. Everybody in the same boat.

"Nobody is happy but nobody is depressed. I feel positive. Maybe a bit weird for you after losing so many matches but I'm positive. I'm not happy but I wake up wanting to come here. Everybody is loving training and working hard with so many matches."

Despite the rumours that Spurs may be thinking about making a change, Mourinho insists he has a good relationship with chairman Daniel Levy and that there is no bad blood between them.

"My relationship is the same since day one which is one of respect and open communication," he said.

"We respect each other. There is no contradiction between us because we both feel the same.

I believe we all feel the same feelings. Nobody is happy, nobody is depressed and everybody feels we are going to do better.

"What I feel to Mr Levy is what I feel in every club I've worked in. I want to give happiness to everyone, the chairman, the players, the fans, everybody connected to the club.”

Mourinho ended his session with the media with a bold claim that he will be a success at Spurs, who still have a League Cup final with Manchester City to look forward to.

I believe that I will be in Tottenham's history for the good reasons and not for the bad reasons.

Football Jose defends his methods after Spurs fail to defend their goal - The Warm-Up YESTERDAY AT 08:39