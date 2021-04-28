Former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has said he would ‘help’ the club if called upon amid continued rumours of a possible takeover.

With supporters increasingly frustrated with the Kroenke family and their current stewardship of the club, protests have intensified with demands they sell up.

In light of a huge demonstration outside the Emirates last week following the failed Super League fiasco, billionaire Spotify owner Daniel Ek revealed he would be interested in purchasing the club.

While working as a pundit for beIN Sports, Wenger was asked if he would get involved in such a move, to which he refused to rule out the possibility.

"Look, I will always support Arsenal,” he said.

If I can help Arsenal I will do it in any way. That's my answer. If not, I am happy in my life.

Wenger, spent 22 years at Arsenal, winning three Premier League titles before his departure in 2018, and is widely considered the club’s most successful manager.

Although, it is not clear what capacity his involvement in any takeover would be, the Frenchman reiterated his support for the club and believes it would be beneficial to have people with a connection involved in the decision-making process behind the scenes.

"I personally, because I'm a football man, I like the idea that former Arsenal players take over and give advice.

"The best deals I made were when nobody knew about it and you come out and it's done. When you announce things, you have a mountain to climb after.”

