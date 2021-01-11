Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo has warned against another Covid-19-enforced break in the football calendar, saying it would change the sport forever.

His West Brom and Newcastle counterparts, Sam Allardyce and Steve Bruce, have both called for the Premier League to pause as cases spiral around England. The former claimed he was scared for his personal safety, the latter that it was inappropriate, with deaths and hospitalisations increasing.

However, amid rumours of an elite breakaway league comprising of European clubs, Nuno believes that the game would not return in its current form should another pause be enforced by either the government of the country's footballing authorities.

"If we stop everything will change," Nuno is quoted as saying b the Guardian.

"A new football will come, probably with a Super League, probably with other competitions. It’ll be a matter of which clubs will survive. It’s a tough decision to make.

"I don’t know what is better. What I’m afraid of is, if the decision is to stop, football we know now will not be the same. This is my biggest fear. The schedule will go crazy and it’ll be impossible to finish the league and think about the Euros.

"We cannot move forward and go back to a normal situation. The virus and pandemic is affecting things a lot, the increase of cases is growing in a scary way. This is what my main concern is …

"If you have a crisis the strong will survive – what about the rest? My personal view, when I have an awareness of what’s going around, you will not find the same model we have now."

