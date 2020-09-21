Ilkay Gundogan will miss the start of the new season after Manchester City confirmed the midfielder has tested positive for Covid-19.

City begin their Premier League campaign at Wolves on Monday night, having been granted an extended break following their Champions League exploits in August.

Riyad Mahrez is back in contention having recently recovered from coronavirus, but like Gundogan, Aymeric Laporte will sit out after contracting the illness.

“Ilkay is now observing a 10-day period of self-isolation in accordance with Premier League and UK Government protocol on quarantine,” a City statement read. “Everyone at the club wishes Ilkay a speedy recovery.”

Pep ‘would love to stay longer’ at City

Meanwhile, Pep Guardiola is entering his fifth season as City boss, longer than he managed in either Barcelona or Bayern Munich – where he spent four and three years respectively.

With a Premier League title to reclaim, and once more a push for the Champions League, Guardiola knows he must earn any potential contract extension.

“I would love to stay longer here,” Guardiola said. “It is a place I love to be, but I have to deserve. In the last decade, they have maintained standards and I have to maintain it.

“To extend the contract I have to deserve it and we are going to see if I deserve it this season, in terms of how the team goes forward and improves.”

On what might warrant a contract extension, Guardiola added: “We didn't speak about these terms.

“They haven't pushed anything since day one. They allow me to do my job as best as I can with my staff and players and this is going to continue.

“They didn't tell me when what I have to win - they told me to play. I know the standards of this club, and I have to win and deserve to extend my contract. It depends on the success.”

