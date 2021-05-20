Sam Allardyce says he is only a “saviour, a troubleshooter” after rejecting a chance to stay on as West Brom boss.

After the 3-1 defeat to West Ham at the Hawthorns , the former England, West Ham and Everton manager will step down from the relegated Premier League side after Sunday’s final game of the season at Leeds.

Albion’s hierarchy had put a new offer on the table for Allardyce, but the 66-year-old says he is not able to take any long-term projects anymore, having initially retired from football management when he left Crystal Palace in 2017.

Premier League ‘A few home truths needed to be said’ - Allardyce locks players up for an hour 27/01/2021 AT 08:56

The Baggies’ demotion condemned Allardyce to his first Premier League relegation as a manager, overshadowing his reputation as a firefighter.

"I was given assurances over the budget,” said Allardyce.

“But irrespective of that it's about me and me being a short-term manager, that's my pigeon hole, it has been for six or seven years now.

When you are a put in that pigeon hole, you might as well stay there. That's where I see myself, a saviour, a troubleshooter - whatever you want to call it.

"I felt I was going to accomplish it here, we got very close, even if the points don't show it.

"It was a long, hard decision, a lot of discussion and a lot of thinking deeply about what's best for me and the club.

"There was no blame pointed at anyone. I was flattered they wanted me to stay on and at this moment I'm stepping down after Leeds disappointed I haven't done more for the team."

Albion chiefs will be sad to see him go, though, having hoped Allardyce would guide them straight back into the Premier League.

"Sam, Ken (Chief Executive, Xu Ke) and I have discussed at length our plans for the future and we very much hoped to have Sam in charge for next season and beyond,” said sporting and technical director, Luke Dowling.

"Sam and his coaching staff have been excellent to work with and I would like to thank them all for their efforts.

"Sam has given his reasons for leaving and we respect his decision. He has been brilliant to work with and I wish him, Sammy (Lee) and Robbie (Stockdale) all the very best in the future. They will always be welcome at The Hawthorns."

Premier League Allardyce quits as West Brom boss after first Premier League relegation 11 HOURS AGO