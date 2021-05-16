Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker said he hoped his late father was "celebrating with God at his side" after his last-ditch header secured a 2-1 win against West Brom in the Premier League.

The win breathed new life into Liverpool’s Champions League push, with the Reds now just one point off Chelsea in fourth.

With third-placed Leicester and the fourth-placed Blues still to play each other, the three points ensured that Liverpool's European destiny remains in their own hands with two matches remaining.

In an emotional interview, Alisson told Sky Sports that he hoped his father was watching on. Jose Becker died in February

"I’m too emotional,” began Alisson.

“This last month for everything that has happened with me and my family, but football is my life, I played since I can remember with my father.

I hope he was here to see it, I’m sure he is celebrating with God at his side.

"Sometimes you are fighting and things aren’t happening. I’m really happy to help them because we fight together and have a strong goal to achieve the Champions League, because we have won it once and everything starts with qualification.

"So I can’t be happier than I am now.

"I just tried to run into a good place and be in a good place to try and help my players, to bring a defender, but no one followed me and I am lucky and blessed, sometimes things you can’t explain.

"You can’t explain a lot of things in my life, the only reason is God and he put his hand on my head today and I’m feeling very blessed.

"I have been away from interviews for a long time because I always get emotional on that subject but I want to thank all of the media, all the players and teams, I’ve had letters from Everton, Man City, Chelsea and more. If it wasn’t for you all I wouldn’t have got through it."