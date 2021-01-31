Mohamed Salah has taken a swipe at VAR, with the Liverpool forward claiming it is killing the game.

Salah scored twice for Liverpool in their 3-1 win at West Ham on Sunday - the second time in three games he has netted a brace to signal a return to form.

The victory at West Ham secured back-to-back wins for the Reds to revive their title hopes, but they are four points behind Manchester City having played a game more due in part to a poor run of form in the post-Christmas period.

That was a time when Salah went six league games without a goal, and he has suggested VAR had something to do with his and his side’s slump.

"I think before, I don't like VAR!" Salah told Sky Sports.

"From the beginning of the season, in my opinion it's killed the game. You have to be exactly the right side of the line [on offside decisions].

In other countries it's OK. I don't want to get a fine but it's my opinion. I don't like VAR.

Salah’s goals were a landmark moment for the Egyptian, as in scoring twice he became the first player to net more than 20 goals in all competitions in four consecutive seasons for Liverpool since Ian Rush in the 1980s.

Reds boss Jurgen Klopp was delighted with the forward’s display.

"The goal itself was brilliant so it was a sign that things were clicking again and today he played a super game,” Klopp said. "His passing and control was brilliant throughout and for the first goal, I don't think [West Ham goalkeeper Lukasz] Fabianski could see it. It was super smart.

For the second, there were two passes before Mo got the ball. His touch was first-class and it was a superb finish. Two outstanding goals. I'm not surprised with Mo. I work on a daily basis with him and he will always have a massive desire to score goals.

"He's a world-class player, there's no doubt about that. In the past couple of weeks when we didn't score that many, the only thing you can do when you're not scoring is to keep trying to make better decisions. Tonight, we didn't force it. He scored top-class goals."

