Gareth Bale will not be able to play for Spurs until after the October international break due to injury.

The Welshman left Real Madrid in part because his injury record meant he fell out of favour with manager Zinedine Zidane.

He announced his return to former club Spurs on a one-year loan deal on Saturday evening, but has picked up an injury on international duty with Wales and will now be out of action for around a month.

Spurs confirmed the injury, saying "We currently anticipate that he will be match fit after October's international break."

La Liga returned to full training later than most players in the Premier League which has further exacerbated his relative lack of fitness.

