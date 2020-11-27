Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba could miss their Premier League trip to Southampton on Sunday after failing to shake off an ankle injury, manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said.

Pogba was last in action for France in their 4-2 victory over Sweden during the international break this month, which he controversially described as "a breath of fresh air,"and missed United's 1-0 league win over West Bromwich Albion and Tuesday's 4-1 Champions League victory over Istanbul Basaksehir.

The 27-year-old had missed a large part of last season with an ankle injury and Solskjaer said that his current problem is not a recurrence.

The manager added midfielder Scott McTominay was also doubtful due to a knock.

"Scott McTominay and Paul Pogba weren't on the grass, so they're unlikely for weekend," Solskjaer told reporters on Friday.

"Luke Shaw (hamstring) just started rehabilitation. Jesse Lingard is back with the group after isolating and Phil Jones (knee) still out until after Christmas."

Fifth-placed Southampton are unbeaten in their last seven league games after losing their opening two and Solskjaer said his team can expect a tricky test from Ralph Hasenhuettl's side.

"Over the last 30 to 40-game block they're one of the top teams. They've made great improvements so we know how difficult it'll be. We drew twice with them last season," Solskjaer added.

"It's similar to when Jurgen (Klopp) came to Liverpool. Likes pressing, front foot, aggressive. Difficult to play against if you dwell on the ball. It's interesting to watch their progress under Ralph. I'm a big admirer of their physical attributes."

United are looking to extend their winning run in all competitions to four games.

"... But we know how well Southampton have done in the last year. We have good away record and we're up there since the turn of January," Solskjaer, whose side are 10th, said.

"We've been pushing up the table and we're getting that consistency."

