Frank Lampard says he has "dealt with" an incident where Tammy Abraham argued to take a spot-kick despite not being the club's designated penalty taker.

"It's been dealt with," he told BT Sport following Chelsea's 4-0 win over Crystal Palace thanks to goals from debutant Ben Chilwell, Kurt Zouma and two Jorginho penalties.

The second penalty - Chelsea's fourth - led to a dispute between captain Cesar Azpilicueta and Abraham who prised the ball off the England international.

Jorginho took it and scored. Lampard said afterwards he addressed the issue and felt that Abraham's actions were wrong.

He added: "No problems, just dealt with. I want leaders - and a little bit of conflict.

"It's good that Tammy was enthusiastic but you don't jump ahead of the list."

The 42-year-old was pleased with his team's overall display following their second Premier League win of the season.

He added: "Not too many put four past Crystal Palace. First half we started well, we came off it a little bit. We needed a bit more. It was great for us to get four goals.

"Just the urgency of our game needed more. We needed to get Ben Chilwell into the game. We can't allow Palace's back four to say dealing with Chelsea's front line was easy.

"Ben Chilwell was fantastic today. His ability to be so high up the pitch, and that's not a bad thing, and his great quality on the ball.

The lads who have come in have all had issues so we need to give them time but Ben has shown what he's all about.

