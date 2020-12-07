MONDAY'S BIG STORIES

All The Mourinho

Premier League Mourinho: Son and Kane worked like 'animals' vs Arsenal AN HOUR AGO

You knew how the north London derby was going to go. We all knew how this was going to go. José Mourinho definitely knew, and so, we can assume, did Mikel Arteta. Tottenham were going to sit deep, let Arsenal play in front of them, deal with the crosses, and try and spring the counter.

Not sure any of us were expecting it to look quite so easy, though.

The first goal, for which Arsenal ushered Harry Kane and Son Heung-min — and the ball — from one end of the pitch to the other, without even a gesture towards a tackle, looked like horrible defending. The second was caused by Arsenal's big summer signing taking himself off with an injury and leaving a huge hole in midfield, which absolutely sounds like a joke you might write about Arsenal. Then you'd delete it for being a bit over the top.

It would probably be a stretch to say Spurs controlled the second half: a lot of that defending went straight up field and came straight back again. But they didn't really need to, since all Arsenal could find to do with their possession was cross, cross, cross, cross. More than 40, all told. Just nine successful. And by the Warm-Up's reckoning, precisely one tricky save for Hugo Lloris.

After the match, Arteta sounded thoroughly despondent about his team's failure to score all the chances they didn't make.

I don't know what else we can do. If we can't score goals we cannot improve our situation.

And Mourinho luxuriated as only a victorious Mourinho can.

I want to give good words, congratulations to Mikel, because he gave us a very difficult game. Tactically they are very good. They were very well organised. They gave us problems … they are a good team and he is a good coach.

Derbies are always supposed to be strange games, and the north London scrap is generally one of the weirdest. But this went entirely as predicted, because the team in white has a plan that works and excellent players that buy into it. The team in red lacks one, other, or possibly both. And that's why Spurs are top of the Premier League and Arsenal are 15th.

That Vocal Minority Again

Much has been said, and much more will be said, about the dispiriting decision by Millwall's returning fans to boo their players and Derby's as they took a knee before kick off this weekend. But perhaps the most important immediate account came from Mahlon Romeo, Millwall's Antiguan international:

The fans who have been let in today have personally disrespected not just me but the football club. And what the football club and the community stand for. What they've done is booed and condemned a peaceful gesture which was put in place to highlight, combat and stop any discriminatory behaviour and racism. That's it - that's all that gesture is … I'm almost lost for words. I don't know how they thought that would make me feel. I don't know what they thought taking a knee stood for. But I think I've explained it simply enough. I feel really low - probably the lowest I've felt in my time at this club.

Ultimately, it breaks down like this. If Millwall's fans do think that BLM is a Marxist plot to destroy the fabric of the nation — which, to be clear, is a deeply ridiculous, entirely unserious thing to think — then this is not a good way to make that point. (That ridiculous point.) Boo Black Lives Matter, and all anybody hears is "black lives don't matter".

And if that was what they were going for all along, well: congratulations. We all heard you loud and clear.

Somebody Give This Man A Hug

Poor Ronald Koeman. You get your dream job just as the best player in history decides he wants to leave, then the man who appointed you resigns in humiliation, and now your defenders have declared war on your goalkeeper.

That win puts Cádiz fifth, which is moderately extraordinary: they've beaten Barcelona and Real Madrid this season, which means they can take the rest of the year off. Feet up, lads. You've earned it. It also leaves Barcelona in ninth — ninth! Twelve points behind unbeaten Atlético Madrid after just ten games.

And the fact this is all happening during a presidential election is bringing a special layer of pain. One candidate, Joan Laporta, has indicated he wants to bring Pep Guardiola back; another, Victor Font, says he is in tune with Xavi. They're measuring up the dugout for the next manager while this one's still standing there. No wonder nobody seems to be listening to a word he says. Poor Ronald Koeman.

IN OTHER NEWS

Okay, so officially he's been booked for unsportsmanlike conduct, but we all know the truth. He's been booked for failing to get down on his hands and knees and nudge the ball in with his head. And rightly so.

RETRO CORNER

For no reason at all beyond the fact we fell down a YouTube hole the other day, here's a look back at Barcelona 3-3 Manchester United, from November 1998. Great game, obviously, and if you pause at 2:21 you'll see that Peter Schmeichel appears to have been upholstered in blue leather for the occasion, like the inside of a Rover 45. Ah, the 90s.

HAT TIP

Leaving aside the obvious, the return of fans to England's football grounds has been a positive if strange experience. Here's Rob Davies over at the Guardian taking you through an evening in the life of a returning Spurs fan.

There were some unexpected positives. In normal times, I go to pretty much every home game, meaning I sometimes take going to Spurs for granted. On cold, rainy days, when we’re not playing well, it can feel like a chore. This time, I felt that long-forgotten spark of wide-eyed exhilaration, the same thrill I felt as a kid going to my first game. There were even butterflies in the stomach and slightly sweaty palms.

COMING UP

Brighton take on Southampton, in what some are calling the clash of the well-coached and broadly likeable south coast teams. Grrr.

Marcus Foley, a.k.a. the Ralph Hasenhüttl of Eurosport, will be here with your Warm-Up tomorrow.

Premier League Mourinho: We are top of the league - it is good fun 13 HOURS AGO