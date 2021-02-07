Pep Guardiola has suggested goalkeeper Ederson could be next in line to take a penalty for Manchester City.

City beat Liverpool 4-1 at Anfield on Sunday, despite Ilkay Gundogan firing a penalty high into the Kop with the scores at 0-0.

Gundogan shrugged off the miss, and later tweeted about being a Super Bowl kicker, as he scored twice in the 4-1 win.

Guardiola's side have missed three of the six penalties they have been awarded this term, and Ederson could be the next cab off the rank.

"It's a problem that we have," Guardiola said of his side's penalty record. "In important moments we cannot miss it, and it doesn't matter the taker.

"Again, I'm going to think about Ederson, he might be the taker next time.

“When I said it, it was a half joke! When I commented on this six months ago and it was a joke - now it is a half joke.”

The win - their 14th on the spin in all competitions - moved City five points clear of Manchester United, and ten ahead of Liverpool, but Guardiola is not taking anything for granted.

He said: “Today we will celebrate, but tomorrow our feet will be on the grass again. In February no one is champions. I can not predict the future all I can predict is work and work.

"I am so grateful to my players but this is now the past, we have done brilliantly so I cannot deny how happy we are. But we are in February. For Manchester City, three points and to come here and finally win, it's very important."

Klopp: 'It's not the last game of the season'

