Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says it is “insane” that his team are on the verge of qualifying for the Champions League, having looked out of contention two months ago.

A 3-0 win over Burnley took last season’s Premier League champions into the top four, above Leicester, on goal difference - with just one match left to play.

The Merseysiders host Crystal Palace in front of 10,000 of their own fans at Anfield in Sunday’s final round of fixtures, knowing that a victory will likely see them through due to a +4 goal difference over the Foxes, who finish against Tottenham.

Football Injured Jota may play again this season, says Klopp YESTERDAY AT 15:02

On March 7, Liverpool were as low as eighth in the table, seven points off the top four, having suffered an embarrassing 1-0 defeat to now relegated Fulham at home. Klopp says they have bounced back superbly since then, having gone nine top flight games unbeaten and winning their last four.

"I couldn't be more pleased. It is not that we took these things for granted," he said.

"February was the last time we were in the top four and we didn't win a lot of games since then. In the last eight or 10 games, I don't know how many, we are back on track.

"If we win on Sunday then we are probably qualified for the Champions League.

It's insane that we came this close but we are not through yet. It looks like the timing is right but it is not done yet.

"When you win the semi-final you go to a final and that's where we are. We will give our absolute everything."

The pressure will be on Klopp’s side when they face Palace in what will be the final game for manager Roy Hodgson - a former Liverpool boss. Should they fail to win, Leicester have a chance to finish above them by beating Spurs at the King Power Stadium.

But the German believes they are in good shape, having put in a convincing performance in the end with goals from Roberto Firmino, Nathaniel Phillips and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

"Really mature performance. It was not a world-class start; at the beginning we were nervous with our passing," he added.

"But after 15 minutes we found our feet back and we played some really good football.

We scored a wonderful goal, the second goal from Nat was outstanding skill from Sadio and a great header and the third goal was Oxlade at his best.

"The way Burnley went for our centre-halves with the way they played it is so tricky to defend and the boys did really well. We needed each single performance on the pitch."

Transfers Man Utd need to pay £60m for Varane - Paper Round 15/05/2021 AT 23:29