Paul Pogba’s time as a Manchester United player is over, according to shock comments from his agent Mino Raiola.

The Frenchman, who has been repeatedly linked with moves to Real Madrid and Juventus, has endured a difficult time of late at Old Trafford.

Speaking to Tuttosport, Raiola said: "I can say that it’s over for Paul Pogba at Manchester United." A full interview is expected to be released on Tuesday.

Raiola did not say whether Pogba would be leaving in the January transfer window or next summer.

Pogba recently admitted that representing France was like a "breath of fresh air" after his struggles at United, who he has made 13 appearances for this season.

He made a rare start in the 3-1 win over West Ham on Saturday, with his fine strike from distance sparking United's second-half comeback.

Meanwhile, France head coach Didier Deschamps has previously claimed Pogba "cannot be happy" with his situation in England.

