TUESDAY’S BIG STORIES

More goals!

Premier League 'Sensitive' Klopp to Roy Keane: ‘Did you say we were sloppy?’ 10 HOURS AGO

Do we celebrate this Premier League goal-fest? Or lament the fact the quality of defending has plummeted? Both, perhaps?

Even Andy Robertson was out making errors only to make amends some nine minutes later with Liverpool’s second as their 3-1 win helped them fight from behind to beat Arsenal and maintain their 100 per cent record.

That four-goal game followed a 3-0 win for Aston Villa at Fulham, taking us to a very healthy 103 goals from 28 games. That is, calculator out, 3.68 goals a game, which we may as well round up to four. A staggering amount, and enough to entertain the neutrals while Fulham fans (and their director, see below) are doing open auditions for a centre-back.

But in terms of goals in a season, what’s ‘normal’, I hear you ask?

In a 380-match season, it was 1,034 goals at a rate of 2.72 per match last season in the Premier League. 1,072 at 2.82 per match in 2018-19. 1,018 at 2.68 per match in 2017-18…

And look, we could keep pressing back on Wikipedia to find the previous seasons’ results too, but what is evident is that we are on course for a record-breaking season given that the 2018-19 campaign is the Premier League record to beat.

380 x 3.68 = a lot of goals, and at this rate we might get a repeat of that 1960-something Boxing Day set of results that always gets aired come Christmas. You know the one, where Manchester United beat someone 13-7 and Ipswich Town played out a 5-5 draw with Royal Engineers or someone like that.

Okay, we were close enough… 1963 Boxing Day, you could well get trumped.

Who you calling sloppy?

Arguably more entertaining than Liverpool’s 3-1 win over Arsenal was the exchange between Reds boss Jurgen Klopp and Sky pundit Roy Keane afterwards, and arguably more entertaining as that was the fact Keane just couldn’t let it go…

Equally as entertaining was Keane remarking, “Very sensitive wasn’t he, Jesus”, just after Klopp unplugged following their discussion about who was and wasn’t sloppy and who did and didn’t say sloppy.

To be fair, Robertson was sloppy, there’s no denying that, while Keane had earlier called the Premier League champions (and looking very much like the team to beat again) machines given their fitness levels.

Such levels could mean Liverpool only get stronger as this relentless season rumbles on. As noted, we’re getting plenty of goals, and with plenty of games we really could get to a point in January where squads are already flagging. Mid-season five-sub rule introduced? We wouldn’t rule it out here.

Ful me once, shame on you, Ful me twice...

It’s a Premier League table with Leicester first, Everton third, and both Manchester clubs in the bottom half. We shouldn’t read too much into the standings after a handful of games.

But…

Fulham.

Already rooted to the bottom of the table it is clear they face an almighty battle not to repeat the fate they suffered two seasons ago.

It has been the leakiest of starts for Scott Parker’s side, shipping 10 goals in three games. West Brom have conceded 11 so far, but that’s barely anything to take comfort from, for before these two early-season struggles there have been just two teams in 28 Premier League campaigns to have let in 10 from the opening three.

Ominous signs, but Fulham director Tony Khan has not shied away from the criticism coming their way, apologising – repeatedly – and promising more players will arrive in this transfer window.

It feels as if they haven’t learned anything from that 2018-19 relegation after spending more than £100m… a fate Villa almost replicated, but after surviving by the skin of their teeth they have just further exposed a side they lost to in a play-off final two years ago. Look at ‘em now – Villa are fourth!

IN OTHER NEWS

Covid vote today

After there were 10 cases in the latest round of Premier League testing, and with cases on the rise in the UK, the top-tier clubs are set to vote today on how the season would end if the pandemic forces it to be finished early...

A chance for 'null and void' to make a Twitter comeback, but also a reminder that this season - with its packed schedule - is far from guaranteed to finish or have a smooth run.

Already, West Ham have been without a manager and a couple of players, while Spurs saw a League Cup game cancelled after an outbreak at Leyton Orient. A key few months for the sport, among many other matters, lie ahead, particularly for those further down the football ladder in their battle to stay afloat - a crisis PL clubs should, and hopefully will, help with.

RETRO CORNER

Seems appropriate that while it’s raining goals we can go back and celebrate this bonkers match… 13 years to the day since Portsmouth beat Reading SEVEN-FOUR and Kammy kept up. Just.

HAT TIP

Of course, with some of them - Johan Cruyff or Arsene Wenger, for instance - it was my philosophy as well, and that helped. But when I work with players now, I always prefer a challenge - like someone who is upset with me for any reason or, technically or tactically, doesn't know what to do. I feel that I can help.

Of course, it's Dennis Bergkamp, talking to BBC Sport on his football philosophy and future in the sport.

COMING UP

More football, obviously. And of course Spurs are involved. ‘Sunday… Tuesday… Thursday… Sunday…’ Jose Mourinho pointed out after Son Heung-min’s injury on the weekend. Indeed, this Carabao Cup match against his old side comes just two days before their Europa League play-off against Maccabi Haifa. Two days!

Erm... I'm also back on Warm-Up duty tomorrow so look forward to another legendary read then

