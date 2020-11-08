Matheus Pereira and Branislav Ivanovic have tested positive for Covid-19 and are now self-isolating, meaning they miss West Brom's Premier league clash against Tottenham..
The Midlands club announced on their website: "Slaven Bilić has confirmed two Albion players will miss today’s Premier League fixture against Tottenham Hotspur after testing positive for Covid-19. Branislav Ivanović and Matheus Pereira have begun a period of self-isolation.
"The club wishes the players a speedy recovery and will support them, if necessary, during their quarantine."
West Brom are yet to win a Premier League game this season.
Follow live updates of West Brom vs Tottenham on Eurosport.co.uk and the Eurosport app.
Conte plotting January raid on ex-club Chelsea - Euro Papers