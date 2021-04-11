Leicester City have confirmed James Maddison, Ayoze Perez and Hamza Choudhury were axed from the squad to face West Ham due to a breach of coronavirus protocols.

The trio did not feature in the travelling party for Sunday’s games, and reports swirled that they had been axed after attending a party in contravention of the UK government’s Covid-19 restrictions.

Manager Brendan Rodgers did not elaborate on the reasons for their absence prior to the game, but confirmed following the 3-2 loss to the Hammers that the trio had broken protocols last weekend.

"It was a decision I made, an internal situation last weekend,” Rodgers said . “It is not the standard we expect. They are all good guys, good lads, but we have a standard on and off the pitch that we have to adhere to.”

The club said disciplinary measures would be kept in house, and Rodgers confirmed the trio would come back into contention for the FA Cup clash with Southampton next weekend.

"The boys will rejoin the group after this game,” Rodgers said. “It's internal, it's something we have dealt with. The boys, it's disappointing behaviour, it's a mistake. It's not what we are about.

"We have a set of values for the team, for this football club. The players in the main have been great but they will rejoin the group next week."

The loss to West Ham dented Leicester’s hopes of securing Champions League qualification.

The Foxes blew up spectacularly last term to miss out on a seat at Europe’s top table, and the loss to West Ham leaves their place in third place a precarious one - as the Hammers are only a point further adrift, with Chelsea, Liverpool and Tottenham snapping at their heels.

