Liverpool midfielder James Milner has criticised the European Super League, saying “I don’t like and hopefully it doesn’t happen”.

Milner was speaking after the Reds’ 1-1 draw with Leeds United , a match that was overshadowed by talk of a breakaway competition involving the Premier League’s ‘big six’.

Leeds wore T-shirts emblazoned with ‘Earn It’ and the Champions League logo – a clear dig at the Super League, which will see 15 founding members play the competition each season without a qualification process.

Premier League Opinion: Liverpool's wretched form could speed up exits of Salah, Mane and others 07/03/2021 AT 22:24

La maglia del Leeds contro la Super League, Leeds-Liverpool Image credit: Getty Images

"I can only say my opinion and I don't like it and hopefully it doesn't happen," said Milner, who said the players only heard of the news when it broke on Sunday.

When pressed about why he doesn’t like it, he continued: “Probably the same reasons as everyone else has been talking about over the last day. Obviously it’s been difficult for us. I can only imagine what has been said about it and probably agree with most of it.”

Liverpool were given a hostile reception on their arrival at Elland Road, while a plane banner flew over carrying the message #SayNoToSuperLeague.

Milner added to BBC Sport: "It [the current system] has worked well for a long time, what has made it special what we have done over the last few years is we have earned the right to win the Champions League and earned the right to win the Premier League.

"The product we have currently is very good.

Premier League Klopp says injury concern led to Milner tiff 31/01/2021 AT 22:59