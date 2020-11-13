Jamie Carragher has warned Liverpool that ttheir Premier League defence is in jeopardy unless they spend money on a new centre-back in January.

Jurgen Klopp's men currently sit a point off top spot, having lost just one game. They face top-spot Leicester in their next game at Anfield, when the international break ends.

However, Virgil van Dijk is set to miss the rest of the season with an anterior cruciate ligament injury, and there are worries that Joe Gomez could suffer a similar fate after picking up a potentially serious injury on England duty.

Carragher, himself a long-time stalwart of the Reds' backline believes that the title is currently in the balance but says his former club could pull away from the competition with some smart recruitment.

"I think if Liverpool buy a centre back, and a good one, in January, I think they'll take some stopping, I really do," Carragher said in an interview with The Gary Newbon Sports Show on Punching.TV.

"Defensively, they have injury problems in that position (centre back), and if they rectify that in January, I think Liverpool would be my favourites.

But right now I think it's 50/50 between them and Man City because of Liverpool's injuries and the setback of Virgil Van Dijk.

