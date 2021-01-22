Jamie Carragher feels Liverpool’s title hopes are slipping away following the shock home loss to Burnley on Thursday.

The 1-0 defeat at Anfield snapped a 68-game unbeaten home run in the league, left the Reds trailing leaders Manchester United by six points, and was the fourth match in the row in the Premier League that they had failed to score.

Pressure is bubbling up, and manager Jurgen Klopp was caught on camera having a heated exchange with his Burnley counterpart Sean Dyche at half-time on Thursday.

With a lack of goals, an end to their unbeaten run and being off the pace in the league, Carragher feels it all points to the Reds losing their grip on the title they won so spectacularly last season.

"The title is slipping away,” Carragher told Sky Sports. “It's going to be really difficult at this moment in time.

There's six points between the top, it can still be recovered but the form they are in and the fixtures they have in the next couple of months.

"They will start worrying about the top four rather than the title. They need to get back to winning games and scoring goals before pondering about the defence of their title.”

Liverpool are in FA Cup action against Manchester United on Sunday, but following that game they face title contenders Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester City and Leicester City before they take on RB Leipzig in the Champions League on February 16.

