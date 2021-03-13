West Ham United manager David Moyes hopes the significant improvements his team has made this season will persuade on-loan midfielder Jesse Lingard to extend his stay at the London club.

"I hope we're going to be in a position to attract many players in the future, because of our league position, because we're a club with stature, we're in London, we have a 60,000-plus stadium which will be full every week," Moyes said.

"Jesse wanted to come here, right from the start," he added.

"When I was talking to him he wanted to come to West Ham. He saw it as a really good place for him. I think he'll have seen what we're trying to do. He's joined a good group of players as well.

"We've got international players and I'm hoping we can add to that in the coming transfer window.

"I would hope Jesse sees this as a good place if it's possible to be done, and if we think that we want to do it at the end of the season."

West Ham face second-placed Manchester United on Sunday without Lingard, who is ineligible to play against his parent club.

