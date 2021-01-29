Manchester United midfielder Jesse Lingard has agreed to move to West Ham on loan for the rest of the season, report Sky Sports.

Lingard had been linked with a number of Premier League clubs this January after making just three appearances for Manchester United this season.

Neither club has confirmed the deal but Lingard has posted a mocked up picture on Instagram of himself in a Hammers kit, before adding a video of his packed bags with the captions 'London bound' and 'HammerTime'.

Lingard's contract at Manchester United ends on July 2022, but the player has fallen out of favour under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. He admitted last July on social media that he felt "lost as a player and person" in the 2019/2020 season.

