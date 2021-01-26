Another week, another controversial Manchester City goal.

Last week it was a goal scored by Bernardo Silva that led to Aston Villa manager Dean Smith being sent off and later calling the decision “pathetic and farcical”, after Rodri had won the ball back for City having originally been in an offside position.

Silva was again involved this time as he set up Joao Cancelo to make it 2-0 against West Brom.

However, West Brom’s defenders had stopped as linesman Sian Massey-Ellis had raised her flag for offside against Silva.

City continued to play as the referee had not blown his whistle and Cancelo picked out the top corner, with West Brom goalkeeper Sam Johnstone appearing not to make an effort to dive for the shot.

The goal was reviewed by the Video Assistant Referee and allowed to stand.

Ilkay Gundogan scored either side of Cancelo's strike to put City in complete control of the game.

