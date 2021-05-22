John Terry says he has long-term ambitions to manage Chelsea one day, but believes he still has to develop as a coach before he would be in a position to take on his dream job.

The 40-year-old is currently looking to build on his coaching experience with the desire to transition into a head coach role, with the end goal being to take charge of the club he was at from 1998 to 2017.

“My ambition is very, very clear,” the five-time Premier League winner with the Blues told The Times

Premier League Premier League name 23-man Hall of Fame shortlist 26/04/2021 AT 22:00

"There’s an end goal for me and that’s managing Chelsea Football Club. My team will be winning — hopefully — very honest, very organised, very well drilled, very well prepared and with a back four.

"I look at Lamps [Frank Lampard] and Stevie [Gerrard] and the success they’ve both had. Lamps in his first season at Chelsea, and what Stevie’s done up at Rangers is unbelievable. l probably wasn’t ready to go into coaching then. I am now.

"But I’m not just going to jump into anything. I’ve turned down two jobs since I’ve been here. Decent-sized clubs. But it’s going to take something special for me to leave here.

I’ve got one more year left at Villa. I’m in a privileged position because I’m in no rush. I want to be a No 1 but I’ll get there at some point.

Terry says he would never take over at Chelsea's London rivals Tottenham.

"Never take it," he added.

"Never. Spurs is the only one I wouldn’t take. I’m pretty sure I wouldn’t be welcome at West Ham too."

Premier League Revitalised Christensen jumps through his sliding door 09/03/2021 AT 14:57