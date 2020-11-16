Liverpool's injury worries continue to mount with the news that Jordan Henderson and Andy Robertson have picked up knocks on international duty.

The Reds already have a host of big-name absences to contend with. Defenders Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez all on the sidelines with various injuries, as are midfielders Fabinho, Thiago Alcantara and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

Gomez's injury was picked up on the current international break, which has not been kind to the Premier League champions, with Mohamed Salah also testing positive for Covid-19 after he was pictured attending his brother's wedding in Egypt.

Two more big names could be missing for this weekend's Premier League clash against table-topping Leicester City: that of their last first-choice defender, Robertson, and their skipper, Henderson.

Henderson was withdrawn at half-time with what was believed to be a muscle problem as England lost 2-0 against Belgium after admitting that he was unable to continue after the break.

"Jordan had a bit of tightness at half-time and felt he couldn't carry on," said Three Lions boss Gareth Southgate.

The news is slightly more optimistic for Robertson, who played 120 minutes as Scotland qualified for Euro 2020 with a penalty shoot-out win over Slovakia, before missing Saturday's loss to Slovakia.

However, according to his national team boss Steve Clarke, he could even feature on Wednesday, when his country travel to Israel for their final UEFA Nations League match.

"Andy was probably a little bit worse than the rest, which is why I left him out. It would have been too big a risk," he said.

"But he's coming to Israel so we'll assess him over there and hopefully get him on the pitch. That would be good as we'd like our captain on the pitch."

