Jordan Henderson was left fuming after Brighton were awarded a last-minute penalty that earned them a 1-1 draw against Liverpool.

Pascal Gross scored a stoppage-time penalty to earn the hosts a point as VAR once again took centre stage.

Liverpool were left stunned when referee Stuart Attwell consulted a pitch-side monitor before awarding the spot-kick which Gross converted after a review of Andy Robertson’s challenge on Danny Welbeck.

Liverpool captain Henderson was adamant it was not a penalty.

"It was ours," he told BT Sport. "It should be three points, in my opinion. I’ve seen the replay. Who would be happy? It’s not a pen. It feels like we’re standing here every week and discussing incidents. I don’t want to get into trouble, but for me it’s not a penalty.

"Danny Welbeck said to me it wasn’t a penalty. There were four or five of them who felt it wasn’t a penalty.

"To overturn it, it has to be clear and obvious. Is that a clear and obvious penalty, to go to the screen and overturn it? Obviously the referees know better than us, but I thought the lads were brilliant today and deserve the three points.”

Liverpool also had two goals - scored by Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane - ruled out for offside, but manager Jurgen Klopp admitted both decisions were correct, along with the late penalty.

"The offside, it was really close with Mo, I think - but we are used to armpits, and club badges, so if it's a toe then it's obviously offside. And the other one with Sadio was clear.

"The penalty, it is how it is. I think the decisions were right, yes."

KLOPP IN SCHEDULING ROW

Klopp then had an argument with BT reporter Des Kelly about the scheduling of their matches during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Klopp had already made his feelings known about the decision to have Liverpool play in the Saturday lunchtime slot after they had been in action in the Champions League on Wednesday. Kelly argued he should take the issue up with his own club's executives and not the broadcasters televising the matches.

Asked by Kelly about whether Milner's injury, which led to him going off in the 74th minute, was a hamstring, Klopp said: “Yeah. Congratulations."

When Kelly asked if the German was blaming him personally for the injury, Klopp said: "No, but you work for them. Hamstring, surprise, and they had injuries as well. But ask Chris Wilder how we can avoid that."

Sheffield United manager Wilder had been critical of Klopp and other managers of big clubs demanding five substitutes be allowed again in the league, and over other issues.

"He’s a world-class manager and a world-class politician, who cares about Liverpool," Wilder had said. "That’s all he cares about."

Klopp said that the decision to put Liverpool on early Saturday duty put players at risk.

"After Wednesday, Saturday 12:30 is really, really dangerous for the players. You don’t do that often," he said.

Kelly argued that Liverpool's officials had agreed with other Premier League clubs on the contract for broadcasting slots for games.

Klopp responded that the special situation with a compressed schedule this season required a different approach.

Additional reporting from Reuters.

