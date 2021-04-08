Liverpool and England midfielder Jordan Henderson has handed over control of his social media accounts to an anti-cyberbullying charity.

The Cybersmile Foundation's aim is to tackle online abuse and provide support for those who experience abuse.

The Liverpool captain admits he was close to coming off social media entirely, but instead he has passed over his accounts to the charity to raise awareness on the impact online abuse can have on people.

"I partnered with Cybersmile for the People Not Profiles campaign because the problem of online abuse is continuing to destroy lives every day," Henderson said.

"It has been great working with Cybersmile to address such an important issue and it is my hope that this campaign raises awareness of how seriously online abuse can affect people and also lets people know there is help and support available to them."

Liverpool duo Trent Alexander-Arnold and Naby Keita were both racially abused on social media after Liverpool's 3-1 defeat to Real Madrid in their Champions League quarter-final first leg tie on Tuesday.

Dan Raisbeck, co-founder of the Cybersmile Foundation, added: "Everybody at Cybersmile is honoured to be working alongside Jordan on this important campaign, designed to serve as a reminder that behind social media profiles there are real people with real feelings.

"By effectively utilising Jordan's powerful platform, we will be reaching millions of people with behaviour-changing insights into the effects that cyberbullying and online abuse has on people's lives, as well as offering potentially life-saving access to crucial advice and support services."

