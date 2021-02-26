Jordan Henderson has been ruled out until April after undergoing groin surgery, becoming the latest casualty to be added to Liverpool's growing injury list.

Henderson will be sidelined for six to eight weeks, with the club unwilling to give a specific return date in their statement.

It read: "Following further assessment with the club’s medical team, Henderson has successfully had a corrective procedure carried out on the adductor injury.

He will begin a rehabilitation programme immediately. No specific timescale is being placed upon his return; however, the 30-year-old is ruled out initially until after the March international break.

The 30-year-old's injury means Liverpool now have five centre-backs and/or makeshift centre-backs out injured. Virgil Van Dijk, Joel Matip, Joe Gomez, Fabinho are the other four.

Henderson will miss games against Sheffield United, Chelsea, Fulham, RB Leipzig and Wolves. He could return in time to play Arsenal on April 3 - although even that game is likely to come too soon.

Liverpool travel to Sheffield United on Sunday hoping to put an end to their four-game losing streak in the league.

