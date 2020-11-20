Liverpool will be without Jordan Henderson and Trent Alexander-Arnold for their Premier League clash with Leicester City, Reds boss Jurgen Klopp said on Friday.

"Henderson will not be available nor Trent, but all the rest we will see," said Klopp. "[Thiago and Fabinho] are in good shape and close to a return but we will have to see."

The Premier League champions have a host of big-name absentees, with Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez, Henderson, Fabinho and Thiago all currently recuperating from injury.

"Nobody here feels self-pity or sorry for ourselves, it's just the situation," Klopp said of the injury crisis engulfing the club.

At the moment it hits you but the next moment you are in the solution process. We have players available and as long as we have 11 players we will fight for three points with all we have.

While England duo Henderson and Alexander-Arnold remain out, Klopp says that Fabinho and Thiago will be assessed ahead of Liverpool welcoming the Foxes to Anfield on Sunday.

Midfielder Fabinho, who had been slotting into the back four in Van Dijk's absence, suffered a hamstring injury against Midtjylland while Thiago is nearly fully fit following Richarlison’s challenge in the Merseyside derby in mid-October.

Henderson was withdrawn with a muscle problem as England lost 2-0 against Belgium while Alexander Arnold suffered a calf issue during the Premier League clash with Manchester City ahead of the international break.

