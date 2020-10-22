Carlo Ancelotti has defended goalkeeper Jordan Pickford for his tackle in the Merseyside derby that has ruled Van Dijk out with a long-term ACL injury.

The Everton boss has apologised for the incident but says it is wrong from people to say the under-fire goalkeeper intended to hurt the Dutch defender.

"To be clear, we are really sorry for the injury of Virgil van Dijk,” he told reporters on Thursday.

"Every one of us hopes he can recover soon and well.

"There was this contact with Jordan Pickford: it was mistimed contact. But the fact the Premier League is so fast, it is not so difficult to arrive a little bit later. It can happen.

"Jordan arrived a little bit later but his intention was to try to reach the ball. It was not to hurt Virgil van Dijk. And after that the reaction is too much. To say it was premeditated, and this and that, in my opinion, is too much. And Virgil van Dijk knows this. It’s football.

Jordan Pickford of Everton takes out Virgil van Dijk of Liverpool Image credit: Getty Images

He added: "Unfortunately in football you can be injured. Jordan is really sad, really disappointed [that van Dijk is injured] but to say it was premeditated, to say it was stupid, is not fair."

Ancelotti does not think James Rodriguez will be available to play Southampton on Sunday after picking up an injury 40 seconds into the derby from a Van Dijk challenge. Seamus Coleman is also expected to miss the game.

