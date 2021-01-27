Jordan Pickford was at fault as Everton saw their one-goal lead slip to draw with Leicester at Goodison Park.

James Rodriguez produced a moment of magic to give Everton the lead in the 30th-minute, pouncing after Wesley Fofana took a heavy touch and with a sumptuous curling shot from the edge of the penalty area he gave Kasper Schmeichel no chance.

Leicester controlled possession but rarely threatened in their search of an equaliser, as Everton defended resiliently and restricted the visitors to half chances.

However, all their hard work was undone in the 67th-minute when Pickford got a hand to Youri Tielemans' weak shot but couldn't keep it out.

The game ebbed and flowed as both sides searched for the winner, but the best chance fell to Everton's misfiring striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin who headed over from point-blank range.

The result keeps Leicester in third, two points behind leaders Manchester City who have a game in hand. Everton, meanwhile, remain seventh.

TALKING POINT - Pickford mistake costs Everton

The script had been written. When Everton got their noses in front, it looked as though they would comfortably hold on to their lead. That's what they do this season under Carlo Ancelotti. Yes, Leicester had bossed the game, but without really troubling the hosts. Clear chances were far and far between.

So the Toffees manager must have been ready to tear his hair out when Pickford let in a simple shot. He is prone to such mistakes, and it's just not good enough for an international goalkeeper. If Everton are to hit the heights they are capable of this season they need a reliable goalkeeper they can trust. So do England. With Nick Pope producing such an impressive performance for Burnley earlier in the evening, his error will only add to the growing sense that Pickford should be replaced as Gareth Southgate's first-choice goalkeeper.

And although Brendan Rodgers will be satisfied - relieved, perhaps - with a point, he knows it's a missed opportunity for Leicester. With Manchester United falling to a shock home defeat to Sheffield United, the Foxes had the opportunity to move into second and go level on points with table toppers City.

MAN OF THE MATCH - Michael Keane (Everton)

Everton's Mr Dependable this season was excellent in defence once again, constantly winning headers, making tackles and reading the game to make vital interceptions.

PLAYER RATINGS

Everton: Pickford 4, Godfrey 6, Holgate 6, Mina 7, Keane 9, Digne 7, Davies 7, Gomes 7, Rodriguez 8, Richarlison 7, Calvert-Lewin 5.. subs: Sigurdsson 5, Iwobi 5, Coleman N/A.

Leicester: Schmeichel 6, Castagne 7, Fofana 6, Evans 7, Justin 6, Ndidi 5, Tielemans 7, Albrighton 5, Maddison 6, Barnes 7, Perez 6.. subs: Soyuncu 5, Under 5, Mendy 5.

KEY MOMENTS

30' - GOAL! Everton 1-0 Leicester (James Rodriguez): He had been anonymous in the match up to now - but James Rodriguez gives Everton the lead with a screamer! The Colombian sees an attempted pass intercepted by Fofana but pounces after the Leicester defender takes a heavy touch. And he curls an unstoppable shot into the top corner from the edge of the penalty area to give Everton the lead.

69' - GOAL! Everton 1-1 Leicester (Youri Tielemans): Jordan Pickford makes a terrible mistake as Leicester draw level! Tielemans' low shot from distance looks a straight forward shot to save but it somehow squirms past Pickford and over the line!

89' - Everton should win it! Calvert-Lewin has a superb chance to take all three points for the hosts! He rises highest to meet Digne's cross but can't keep his header from point-blank range down!

KEY STATS

All five of Youri Tielemans' goals in the Premier League this season have been scored away from home - indeed, he's netted the most away goals of any player yet to score at home this term.

James Rodríguez has scored 19 goals from outside the box while playing within the top five European leagues (3 for Monaco, 11 for Real Madrid, 3 for Bayern Munich and 2 for Everton), however this was the first he's scored from outside the box with his right foot.

