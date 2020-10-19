The FA will not take retrospective action against Jordan Pickford regarding his challenge on Virgil van Dijk during Saturday’s Merseyside derby.

The Dutch defender was hurt by a rash challenge from Everton goalkeeper Pickford - but was not awarded the penalty the Reds thought was deserved due to the officials adjudging him offside.

Pickford was not cautioned for the incident at the time and it has now been announced that the England goalkeeper will not face any retrospective action either.

The FA can only take retrospective action for incidents that have been missed by the referee or VAR.

More to follow

