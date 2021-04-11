Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has taken aim at Son Heung-min for his reaction to being caught in the face by Scott McTominay - which prompted a testy response from his Tottenham counterpart Jose Mourinho.

The South Korean tumbled to the ground theatrically after being tagged by a stray hand from McTominay. The incident became all the more controversial when United were denied a goal from Edinson Cavani after VAR looked at the incident and it was a deemed a foul as referee Chris Kavanagh amended the decision.

Solskjaer was delighted with his side and their response to the setback, but did not mince his words when asked about the incident involving McTominay and Son.

“We shouldn’t be conned,” Solskjaer said. “If my son stays down for three minutes and needs his 10 mates to help him up, he won’t get any food.”

Spurs boss Jose Mourinho was made aware of the comments of his United counterpart and hit back at the Norwegian.

“Sonny is very lucky that his father is a better person than Ole,” Mourinho said. “Because a father, you have always to feed your kids, it doesn’t matter what they do.

“If you have to steal to feed your kids, you steal.

“I have told Ole already what I think about his comments.”

