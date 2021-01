Football

Jose Mourinho 'disappointed' in Tottenham players breaking Covid-19 rules over Christmas period

Tottenham Hotspur head coach Jose Mourinho said he was 'disappointed' in Sergio Reguilon, Giovanni Lo Celso and Erik Lamela following the publication of a picture showing that the three players had spent Christmas together. The three players - plus West Ham United's Manuel Lanzini - broke coronavirus regulations after the picture showed them celebrating with 11 other adults.

