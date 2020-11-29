In his post-match news conference after Tottenham drew 0-0 with Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Sunday, Mourinho downplayed Spurs' chances of landing a first league title since 1961.

"We're not even in the (title) race so we're not a horse. We're a pony," he said, although few will be fooled.

While fans may question the entertainment value, and the fact Gareth Bale was left on the bench, the draw was enough to put Tottenham back into top spot on goal difference above champions Liverpool, with Chelsea two points behind in third.

Spurs did not have an attempt on target in the second half at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League derby, but they were disciplined and tough to break down as they claimed a point from a fixture that has so often been unkind to them.

"The one thing I take from the game is that a draw in here normally is a positive result," said Mourinho, whose side are unbeaten in the league since the opening-day defeat by Everton and have kept three successive clean sheets.

"To stay top of the league with that result is also a positive thing. The best thing I take from the game is that the dressing room is not happy, we are not happy. That for me is fantastic, it's a complete change of mentality.

"We didn't have many chances but how many did they have? Nobody gambled," he added.

LAMPARD DELIGHTED WITH DEFENCE

His opposite number Frank Lampard said he was delighted with the way his team had coped with Tottenham's counter-attacking threat, even if he was disappointed they had not claimed the win that would have sent them to the top of the table.

"I thought we dominated big parts of the game. We almost gifted them a goal. It's hard to break down when Spurs defend with the low block," he said. "We had to make sure we didn't get caught on the counter, and I thought that part was brilliant."

