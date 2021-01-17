Jose Mourinho has lavished praise on Tanguy Ndombele, describing his performance in Tottenham’s 3-1 win at Sheffield United as ‘magnificent.’

The midfielder had a tough adjustment to life at Spurs following his move from Lyon in 2019, but he has impressed in recent weeks and found himself on the scoresheet at Bramall Lane.

Mourinho has credited the player for identifying the areas he needed to work on and turning his Tottenham career around.

”I coach for so many years, had so many players and I have enough experience to say and to feel that when a player is not playing very well, it's his responsibility, and when a player turns things around and brings his performance level to a very high level, it's also his responsibility,” Mourinho said at a press conference following the win over the Blades.

"It's a great example that with me the door is always open. The door of the team is always open, and when a player is not playing he has to try to understand why and he has to try to understand how can he walk through that door. He understood, he understood.

The goal is amazing, but I don't care about the goal, I care about the performance and the performance was magnificent and I'm really pleased that he's come to this level.

"He's playing very, very well.”

Mourinho is pleased with how Ndombele has responded to his call to bring greater intensity to his game.

“We play high intensity football, we press very, very high, not easy for our midfielders to cope for 90 minutes with the intensity of the game,” Mourinho said.

“He did that and apart from that he was very, very good on creation, transporting the game, coming out in transitions, trying to assist attacking players. His performance was very, very complete.

“Tanguy is a midfield player. Of course if he plays right-back or left-back it is difficult for him, but with his physical condition, the way he is now, he can be perfect as a midfield player like he was today, a number 10 position with his creation, his change of speed is also very, very possible.

"I am very pleased with his performance today.”

