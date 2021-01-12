Jose Mourinho has responded to Mesut Ozil saying he would rather retire than play for Tottenham by questioning who told him the club would like to sign him.

The Germany international has been consistently linked with a move away from the Gunners in this January transfer window with Turkish side Fenerbahce the most likely destination.

Premier League Fulham step in for Covid-hit Villa v Tottenham YESTERDAY AT 08:45

When responding to a question about what he would choose between retiring or signing for Spurs during a Twitter Q&A he hosted on Monday evening, Ozil replied: "Easy question. Retire!"

Asked about the comments in his press conference ahead of his side's game against Fulham, Mourinho gave a cheeky response.

Who told him that Tottenham would be interested in signing him?

Fulham are said to be furious by being asked to play the game with just 48 hours' notice, but the Tottenham manager insisted it was the right decision.

Jose Mourinho: January signings would be a ‘big surprise’

"The biggest impact is to have matches postponed, that is the biggest impact," Mourinho said.

"I think it is a solution we all have to accept as a positive."

Mourinho also dismissed reports linking Harry Winks with a move to Valencia and insisted that the midfielder was "going nowhere."

The Emirates FA Cup Spurs win the game but Marine win the hearts - The Warm-Up YESTERDAY AT 07:29