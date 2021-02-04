Jose Mourinho lamented injuries following Tottenham’s loss to Chelsea, and is hopeful Harry Kane will return to fitness next week.

Spurs slipped to defeat to Chelsea thanks to a Jorginho penalty, but it was an insipid display from the home side as they offered little by way of attacking threat.

Tottenham have lost three on the spin, with their title hopes in the rear-view mirror and drifting further away as they trail leaders Manchester City by 14 points.

Kane has been sorely missed since going off injured against Liverpool at the end of last month, and Mourinho is hopeful his attacking talisman can shake off his ankle problems in the near future.

"We miss a lot of important players but the spirit in the second half is untouchable,” Mourinho told the BBC.

"We don't like it (the form) but the way we finished the game gives me positive feelings. It is not that that stops the defensive mistakes but it gives us a difficult smile on the face and to stick together and go tomorrow.

"Hopefully next week Harry Kane will be back but not any of the others. We play Sunday against West Brom and they need points as much as us for different reasons."

Mourinho was not happy with the award of Chelsea’s penalty for a foul by Eric Dier on Timo Werner, and he spoke to referee Andre Marriner after the game.

Speaking to BT Sport, Mourinho said: “It was a bit of a struggle but how many chances did they have? We didn't have the ball, correct, we didn't create in the first half, correct. But the struggle was the penalty.

In the end a penalty decides the game. In the end they score a penalty which is not a penalty that you say is a dangerous situation, one on one, almost scoring. It's a penalty that is difficult to accept and to lose the game like this is a bit painful.

“I consider him one of the best referees in the Premier League. I care for him and one I have big admiration for. That gives me a good position to tell him I did not like his performance."

