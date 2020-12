Football

Jose Mourinho refuses to single out Aurier despite fury at Tottenham defeat

Reaction from Tottenham Hotspur head coach Jose Mourinho after his side missed the opportunity to move into second place in the English Premier League following a 2-0 defeat to Leicester City on Sunday, courtesy of a Jamie Vardy penalty and Toby Alderweireld own goal.

