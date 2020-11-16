Jose Mourinho took to Instagram to bemoan the safety precautions in place during the international break, which follows news of Tottenham defender Matt Doherty testing positive for Covid-19.

Republic of Ireland full-back Doherty, along with winger James McClean, returned positive tests on Monday, with compatriots Alan Browne and Callum Robinson also testing positive for coronavirus last week.

Football 'We have lost a true legend' - tributes pour in for Ray Clemence YESTERDAY AT 16:23

Spurs boss Mourinho said he was anticipating “only negative things” going into the international break, and on Monday he appeared to hit out at how the Covid-19 testing system has been handled while the majority of his first-team players have been away representing their countries.

“Amazing week of football,” said Mourinho, while pictured doing a gym workout. “Great emotions in the national team matches, superb friendlies and total safety.

Covid test results after matches [have] been played, randomers running on the pitch while team sessions are taking place and much more. After another training session with only six players, it is now time to take care of myself.

Mourinho will be without Doherty for Saturday’s match against Manchester City, with the Irish international playing all of Sunday’s 1-0 defeat to Wales before learning of his positive result.

After that match Doherty was pictured hugging club team-mate Gareth Bale, who Mourinho will hope to have fit for the City clash upon his return to club training on Thursday.

Gareth Bale (C) and Spurs team-mate Matt Doherty (R) after Wales' match with the Republic of Ireland Image credit: Getty Images

Doherty, McClean positive for Covid-19

"The rest of the staff & squad tested negative ahead of the flight back to Dublin this morning before the match against Bulgaria on Wednesday," the FAI said on Twitter.

Ireland, who lost 1-0 away to Wales on Sunday, are third in the Nations League Group B4 with two points from five games and host bottom-placed Bulgaria on Wednesday.

The news will come as a blow to the two players' club sides.

Doherty moved to Tottenham in the summer and he will now miss Saturday's huge Premier League game against Manchester City in London. His participation in next Thursday's Europa League against Ludogorets is also in serious doubt.

McClean will be missing for Stoke's games in the Championship against Huddersfield and Norwich City.

Football Ray Clemence dies aged 72 after long battle with illness YESTERDAY AT 15:45